Remain calm, minority caucus is in good hands – Ato Forson assures NDC

New Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The new minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has urged for calm among the rank and file of the opposition NDC following the changes in the leadership of the minority side of parliament.

According to him, the new leadership has a good handle on the affairs of parliament and will do a great job serving the larger interests of the party and the nation.



"…I’ll appeal to the rank and file of our great NDC party to keep calm, members of parliament are in good hands, we’ll work with them with due diligence. Obviously, we’re not new in this House. I have been in this House for 14 years. I know the capabilities of all our colleagues, some I met, some came to meet me. I have worked closely with most of our colleagues and I can assure you that together we shall succeed," he told Journalists in parliament.



He thus pledged to represent the collective goals of his party with "unwavering dedication and high integrity."



Tension is growing in the House on the back of the changes in minority leadership.

At least 44 MPs believe the party's decision is unfair and unpopular and have signed a petition to reject it.



Another group of 77 MPs also reportedly signed a different petition to endorse the party's decision.



Meanwhile, a meeting has been scheduled between the leadership and party executives at the party headquarters to settle the disagreement and the seeming cracks in the NDC following the reshuffle.