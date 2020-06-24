Regional News

Remember Nkami Asabi Assembly - Assembly Member tells govt

The Assembly Member for Nkami Asabi Assembly Area, Jubilee Benson Sedoameda has appealed to the government and philanthropists to bring developmental projects and infrastructure to Nkamu Asabi Island.

Speaking in an interview, Hon. Jubilee Benson said the community has been neglected out from many governments' social intervention programmes.



For him, if government should introduce such intervention programmes, the children within the community will always take their education seriously without only relying on their parents.



He again added that, most youth who complete school do not get scholarship to continue their education which makes them enter into the fishing industry at a younger age.



The rural island has no clean water, no latrines and no electricity.



The community depends on the Kpala Lake which serves as a source of drinking water, bathing bay and washing of cloth which is not hygienic and safe for the human use. Access to healthcare, pharmaceutical shops had been a challenge on the Island.

The Community is a farming and fishing community with a total population of about 1700.



The community is made up of five community, DDT Kope, Abioni Kope, Ada-Kope, Agoradeto-Kop and Kpala Tornu. Akakpo, Anakpokpo, Agbasiagba are the three islands nearby community surrounding the Kpala Island.



The community also has a government school, private school and a small clinic which is not able to serve all the people in the community.



The assemblyman of the area also thanked Unifying Neighbours Through Education, Development NGO, United Programme and Empower PlayGround for helping the community to get solar rechargeable lamps.



He aslo said "The leadership of Nsawam Road Church of Christ had also supported the village by providing a scholarship to some of the youth to continue their education and also establish a school on the Island "Hope Christian Academy".

Hon Jubilee Benson is making an appeal to the government to help build a new ultra-modern clinic and teachers accommodation. This will help teachers who are posted to the village not to find difficulty with accommodation and other related housing issues.



The government should place the Island on its list of priorities to bring developmental and infrastructure programmes to the community.



The Tourism ministry should also help bring the Celebration of the "Year of Return " to the Island since the community has more story to tell.



He also appeals to NGOs, philanthropist to come and invest on the Island



Kpala(Nkami Asabi)is an island located west of Kpando, Ghana in Lake Volta. It is a beautiful land with beautiful people in a desperate situation.

Source: Jessey Kuntu Blankson, Contributor

