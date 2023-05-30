0
Menu
News

Replace COVID-19 levy with public health emergency fund – SEND Ghana

SEND Ghana Dr Emmanuel Ayifah Inset Speaking At The Press Conference Deputy Country Director of SEND Ghana, Emmanuel Ayifah

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SEND Ghana has called on the government of Ghana to convert the COVID-19 levy into a public health emergency fund.

This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo announcing that there will be no scrapping of the 1% COVID-19 levy during his 29th address to the nation on covid-related activities and declaring an end to it as a health emergency.

The Deputy Country Director of SEND Ghana, Emmanuel Ayifah, speaking on Starr Today on Starr FM, said that the NGO and other CSOs are looking forward to and pushing to see the COVID-19 health levy changed to a health emergency fund to assist with unforeseen health crises instead of disbanding it.

“The government should not disband COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy but try to convert it into a public health emergency fund and also let Ghanaians see how much was left in the Trust Fund so that we can all rally around to establish the Fund. So that in the event of any future eventuality which is bound to happen, the issue is that once that happens, it is going to help us we don’t have to run helter-skelter looking for money because the Fund will be critical in helping to increase resilience in Ghana’s health system and also prepare for us to respond in times of public health emergency. Once we do that, I think that it will rather help us as a country.”

In 2022, SEND Ghana and many other CSOs in the country urged the government to establish a health emergency fund. This, they believe will save and stabilize the economy should there be any unplanned calamity concerning health.

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





ABJ/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
Related Articles: