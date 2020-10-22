Residents of Fiagbedu get 20 seater toilet facility

The 20 seater toilet building under construction

Correspondence from Volta Region:

For years, open defecation has been the norm for the over 3000 residents of Fiagbedu, a community in Dzodze.



Residents of Fiagbedu have been using the bushes and farms as places to ease themselves as they have no public toilets in the community.



However, open defecation will be a thing of the past in no time as the community has been given a 20 seater public toilet.



Construction of the toilet facility started in late August, and it is being constructed by Skodza Construction Limited, a construction company owned by Hon. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North Constituency.



The facility is, however, ninety percent complete as there are just few works to be done to make the toilet fully completed.



Some residents who spoke to GhanaWeb shared their sentiments about the development.

A seamstress, Madam Grace Tordzro who lives nearby the toilet indicated that it has always been their dream to have a toilet in the area. She added that it was awful seeing residents ease themselves in people’s farms and at the back of people’s houses at night.



“When people want to ease themselves, you will see them entering the bushes and other places that suit them. Even at the back of people’s houses, you will see feces.”



“…the project which is brought here has made every resident here happy. We can only thank the person who lobbied for the project to be brought to us,” Madam Tordzro was quoted as saying.



Another resident who goes by the name Paul Atikor has also indicated that they have always been chased from the farms and bushes where they go to free their bowels.



“It is my happiness that this toilet is being built because when we go into the bushes, we hear unprintable words from the land owners. At times they will chase you from the bush if someone come across you,” Paul narrated.