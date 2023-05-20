Resist the temptation of interrupting democratic governance - NCCE to GIS

Personnel from Ghana Immigration Service

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

The Oti Deputy Regional Director of the National Commssion for Civic Education (NCCE), Setriakor Gagakuma, has appealed to personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service in the Oti Region to resist any kind of temptation to interrupt the fourth republic.

He mentioned that the fourth republic has survived to be the longest dispensation because various stakeholders have over the years focused on their constitutionally assigned roles.



According to Mr. Gagakuma, "for the fourth republic to as the longest serving, various stakeholders would have to continue performing their duties without the temptation of interfering in any business beyond their constitutionally assigned roles."



Mr. Gagakuma made these comments when the Commission in celebrating its Constitution week engaged the Ghana Immigration Service at Dambai on the theme 30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy; Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Local Government Participation; the role of Security Agencies."



The Deputy Regional Commander ACI Peter Osei Osafo on his part encouraged the Commission to champion the agenda to amend some portions of the constitution that have outlived its usefulness to make the document more relevant to people of Ghana.



In similar the Oti Regional Office of the National Commission for Civic Education has again encouraged personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service to continue discharging their duties with professionalism.

According to the Deputy Oti Regional Director, Setriakor Gagakuma he said professionalism on the part of officers goes a long way to determine the quality of democracy enjoyed by citizens.



Mr. Gagakuma also mentioned that the 1992 constitution has survived to be the longest republic because of the active contributions of various stakeholders of which he identified the Ghana National Fire Service as one.



He added that for the fourth republic to continue, the stakeholders have to continue playing their constitutionally assigned roles for which he called on the Service to perform professionally.



However the Oti Regional Commander, ASFO Billy Anaglate on his part, promised that Officers in the region would continue to perform their duties with professionalism.



He called on the Commission to collaborate with the Service to educate citizens on Fire safety.