Rev. Kusi Boateng has registered a company this year with Adu Gyamfi identity – Ablakwa reveals

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that records available to him shows that Reverent Victor Kusi Boateng, secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral was still using his pseudonym, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

The MP said on the January 27 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show that as recently as January 16, 2023; the embattled clergyman had registered an insurance brokerage firm using details of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



He told show host Randy Abbey that this was the fifteenth company that the clergyman had. Eight of which he used details of Adu Gyamfi for registration and Kusi Boateng for the remaining seven.



Ablakwa is concerned why the man of God continues to use both names interchangeably, which occurrence he said bordered on illegality and to some extent criminality.



“How is it that you have different TINs (Tax Identification Numbers) which you have been using for the past 12 years, taking no steps to draw GRA’s (Ghana Revenue Authority) attention and to have that corrected.

You have profited from it, as recent as last week, you registered a new insurance company (January 16) as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, still operating. Dunamis Insurance Brokerage, they opened it last week.



“He has opened 15 companies and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is in a comfortable lead with 8 companies and then Rev. Kusi Boateng, 7. Different identities, different date of birth, different TIN, different mother,” Ablakwa stressed.



According to the lawmaker, the clergyman identifies sometimes as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with the date of birth of 30th December, 1969 and mother as Yaa Gyamfuaa whiles at other times, he is Victor Kusi Boateng with 7th September 1971 date of birth and mother as Agnes Ataa.



