Reverse decision on Oppong-Nkrumah, affirm Hawa Koomson – Kwaku Azar to parliament

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Mavis Hawa Koomson

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (a.k.a Kweku Azar), the renowned US-based contributor to Ghanaian public discourse, has suggested to the Parliament of Ghana to reverse the Appointments Committee’s rejection of Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah's ministerial nomination.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, March 1, expressed reservations about the nomination of Information Minister-nominee, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Fisheries and Aquaculture minister-nominee, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and Agriculture minister-nominee Dr Akoto Owusu Afriyie.



According to a report sighted by GhanaWeb, the Minority side of the Appointments Committee was not happy with Oppong-Nkrumah, accusing him of instigating the Supreme Court judges to cite Dr Dominic Ayine for contempt of court in the ongoing election 2020 petition hearing.



“On Koomson, the Minority side of the Appointments Committee is of the opinion that she is not fit for the job,” the report stated further.



Commenting on this on his Facebook timeline, Kwaku Azar wrote, “While I understand why the Appointments Committee will reject my auntie, Hawa Koomson, I must say I am not ad idem with the committee on my brother, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.”

He explained that Oppong-Nkrumah is qualified for the position and it cannot be the reason for the Appointments Committee to argue that he is responsible for the action the Supreme Court of Ghana took on Dr Dominic Ayine.



“Kojo is eminently qualified for the position and it cannot be reasonably argued that he is responsible for actions taken by the Supreme Court.



“I hope the plenary will affirm Hawa [reject her] and reverse Kojo [approve him],” Kwaku Azar stressed.



