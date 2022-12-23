Review sanitation by-laws to make it more deterrent – Minister directs MDCEs

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has directed Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region to review its environmental and sanitation by-laws to make it more punitive and deterrent for offenders.

According to the Regional Minister, the effects of poor sanitation are costly and devastating which also threaten the achievement of most of the sustainable development goals therefore the need to deal with the menace decisively.



“We also asking all MDCEs to update their by-laws and summons. Anybody who flouts environmental and sanitation laws of the assembly discipline must return. I therefore plead with you to ensure that you do not infringe on laws that may hit you.”



Seth Kwame Acheampong said this when addressing a carols night and dinner organized by the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC) in Koforidua Thursday December 22, 2022.



He hinted about plans to give Koforidua, the Regional capital a facelift beginning next year to boost hospitality and tourism potentials of the city.



“Our region is unique and special and that we have very beautiful landscapes with hospitalities and tourism potentials associated with our proximity to the national capital thus making the region up in national conferences and meeting preference point. We therefore in addition to give the regional capital, Koforidua, a facelift by beautifying our town, keeping our environment clean just as the assembly delivered to us and tidy as well as putting some paints on our buildings. we started some conversations about coordinating council with our extended departments and I believe in the just approved budget line items will be made for painting and beautification of the various departments that we all work for.”



Seth Kwame Acheampong touted achievements of government in the region despite the economic challenges hoping that measures put in place will restore the economy to prosperity for Ghana to be on its development path to improve the living standards of the people.

“The global economic downturn within the year has taught us a lot of valuable lessons. we therefore would want to approach the new year with an attitude of fitness as usual.We have to plan and be representatives of the plans in so doing we would be able to confront the obstacles that impedes our plans and the progress of the region”.



Seth Kwame Acheampong stated that he has led series of engagement with stakeholders and global partners to solicit support and offer tangible solution to the myriad of developmental challenges facing the region.



“The region as we all agree is very rich with natural resources and these when tapped will create numerous job opportunities”.



The District Minister and Minister in Charge of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ascension Congregation, Koforidua Rev. Justice Kwame Asumeng bemoaned growing indiscipline in society.



He partly blamed parents for leaving their children to go astray.



Rev. Justice called for collective effort to build strong institutions such as the chieftaincy institution to enable its assume its traditional powers to put to check some ills in society.