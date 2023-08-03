Roads Minister unveils comprehensive plans to address unauthorized speed hump issue

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Roads Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Attah has highlighted the grave safety concerns posed by unauthorized speed humps on major roads and highways.

These unauthorized constructions have been linked to accidents and vehicle damage, prompting the Ministry to take proactive steps to ensure road safety for all motorists.



Addressing the issue in parliament, the Minister outlined a series of strategic measures designed to effectively tackle the problem and create a safer road environment.



The Ministry's plans include engaging with key stakeholders, enforcing speed limits, and fostering collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).



"We recognize the dangers that unauthorized speed humps present to motorists. To combat this issue, we are working closely with the MTTD to enforce speed limits on major roads and highways. Additionally, we will collaborate with the NRSA to raise awareness among road users about safe speeds and responsible road behavior," the Minister explained.



One of the fundamental actions to be taken involves the removal of all unauthorized speed humps.

These will be replaced with appropriate speed calming measures, such as raised islands and road line markings strategically positioned to narrow road width at specific sections. This approach aims to maintain controlled speed levels without compromising safety.



As a long-term solution, the Ministry plans to install Speed Cameras at highway sections that pass through settlements. This initiative, in collaboration with the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, seeks to ensure consistent adherence to speed limits and promote responsible driving habits among motorists.



The Minister emphasized the comprehensive nature of these measures, which together aim to curb the rampant construction of unauthorized speed humps and establish safer road conditions. These efforts align with the Ministry's commitment to ensuring the well-being of all road users and minimizing the risks associated with unregulated road modifications.



The announcement came in response to a question posed by Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MP for Keta, who inquired about the Ministry's strategies to address the indiscriminate construction of unauthorized speed ramps on the country's major roads and highways.