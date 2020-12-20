Rotary Club of Accra-Labone launches 20th Anniversary

The Rotary Club of Accra-Labone, a Rotary-sponsored service club for young men and women has launched its 20th Anniversary in Accra.

The event was held at the Golden Tulip Hotel on Saturday, December 19, 2020.



The Rotary Club of Accra-Labone is a group of professionals/businessmen and women from the club called Rotarians. Rotarians are grouped into clubs at the country level and then grouped into districts and zones at the international level.



The Accra-Labone Rotary Club is a club in District 9100 and was chartered on June 29, 2001, with Rotary International being the world's first service club organization.



It consists of more than 1.2 million members in 33,000 clubs worldwide.



The 20th anniversary was climaxed with a fundraising ceremony to support the club's major anniversary project which will come off in 2021.

Delivering a speech at the launch, President of the Rotary club of Accra-Labone, Doreen Ashiboe pledged the club’s commitment to serve humanity while developing potentials and facilitating networks among member clubs.



She stressed the club will contribute tremendously to making positive impact in society.



The launch was attended by the leadership and members of the club as well as a section of the media.



The club further outlined their program for the year 2021 as follows:



*Commissioning of Anniversary Project - Alavanyo Borehole (Ga West Municipal Assembly) - Friday 29th/Saturday 30th January, 2021

*ROCAL/Rotractors - Annual Tour De Labone Cycling (Fundraising Event) - Saturday, 6th March 2021



*Commissioning of Anniversary Project - Construction of Groundwater based Piped Water System at Dakrochiwa in the Ayensuano District - Eastern Region - Friday, 26th/Saturday, 27th March, 2021



*Public Lecture - PAG Ralph Memorial Lectures (Evening) - Thursday, 15th April, 2021 - Donation of Books to his Alma mater (Morning)



*ROCAL offsite Anniversary trip - Cruise on Dodi Princess - (Open to all Rotarians)-Friday 14th May/Saturday 15th May, 2021



*Commissioning of Anniversary Project - Nsawam Children's Hospital - Friday 30th April/28th May, 2021

*Anniversary Beach Fiesta/ROCAL Anniversary Jam - Sunday 2nd May, 2021



*Accra Labone Anniversary Video Documentary - Thursday, 24th June, 2021



*Anniversary Cocktail - Thursday, 29th June, 2021



*Anniversary Dinner Dance - Saturday, 3rd July/10th July, 2021