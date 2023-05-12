5
Rotational nurse hangs himself over unpaid allowances

A young rotational nurse has been found dead by hanging in an uncompleted building at Asankragua in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Paul Dodzi was posted to the Church of God Hospital at Esieninpong in the Ejisu Municipality where he was offering his national service.

Colleagues in the hospital began making inquiries of him when they realized he had not turned up at work the whole day only to receive news later on Thursday, May 11, 2023, that he had allegedly hanged himself.

Some information gathered by Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote–Fumador indicates that the Youngman in his early twenties had lately been complaining of his service allowances which he claimed had been unpaid for some months.

A close colleague indicated that the situation had compounded his (the deceased) economic woes and rendered him unable to cater to his responsibilities.

Ultimate News gathers that rotational nurses are owed by government to as much as ten months in arrears.

