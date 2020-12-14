Runaway soldier declared wanted over involvement in police motor rider’s death

According to police sources, the accident occurred around the Hajj Village

A uniformed soldier only identified Sergeant Asiedu from Burma Camp has been declared wanted by the police over his role in the death of a police motor rider with the Nima Division in Accra, Sargent Justice Appiah Kubi.

The said military officer who was at the scene of an accident where his vehicle was involved leading to the death of the policeman, is reported to have escaped at the blind side of police investigators.



According to police sources available to MyNewsGh.com, the accident occurred around the Hajj Village bypass.



According to eyewitnesses, the military Officer informed police that his brother who was in a Hyundai Santefe DV- 5670-20 was involved in an accident with a Ford Ranger with registration number GV 1342 – 14 and he called for a towing truck to tow the vehicle to Dzorwulu.



The said Military officer who had then parked his Toyota pick-up in the inner lane MyNewsGh.com gathered, raised his hand and waved the police rider. In response, the rider turned to watch the officer at the scene, but unfortunately, he crashed into a Toyota Hilux pick-up parked in the inner lane near the accident scene by the said Military officer. The rider managed to veer off after the first impact and crashed again into the open drainage in the outer lane.

He sustained serious injuries and in process of pulling out the police rider from the gutter by the two Policemen, the Military officer drove his vehicle away unnoticed.



The rider was rushed to the 37 military Hospital for treatment but the medical Doctor on duty to examine him, pronounced him dead on arrival.



The body of the deceased rider was conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and awaiting autopsy.