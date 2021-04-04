SHS graduate sells packed fufu on the streets to support single mother

When one completes senior high school, it is expected that the individual settles into a tertiary institution, however certain circumstances may impede that.

Eunice Ganyo completed Anum Senior High School in 2018 but has not been able to further her education due to her father’s demise.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Eunice indicated that being the firstborn, she must help her mom’s business to cater to her other siblings.



Her mom owns a ’chop bar’ on the Tema motorway but she brings packed orders to the hawkers in traffic due to the distance.

Eunice hopes to further her education and dreams of becoming a nurse one day.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



