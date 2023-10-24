SNV GrEEn Project to reduce unemployment in Ghana - Head of Corporate Affairs for TVET

The GrEEn project

Source: Francis Cofie, Contributor

The Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Emmanuel Amegbletor has said the center will partner with the SNV GrEEn Project as it contributes to the government's efforts at reducing youth unemployment in the country.

He noted that the synergy between TVET and GrEEn jobs is not only shaping careers but also shaping a future where economic prosperity matches environmental responsibility with GrEEn jobs focusing on the environment.



He said this at the official launch of the SNV Ghana 2023 GrEEn Regional Job Fair at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in the Western Region.



Mr. Amegbletor underscored the pivotal role TVET plays in environmentally- friendly practices and sustainable development to equip individuals with skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to the global challenge of climate change.



He said GrEEn jobs focused on environmental preservation or restoration and form the backbone of a sustainable economy leading to renewable energy and sustainable agriculture including eco-friendly construction and environmental conservation.



He said it was not only providing the youth with skills but also hope and opportunities thereby sowing the seeds for a greener more prosperous Ghana by focusing on inclusive transformational development.



Mr. Amegbletor stressed the need to break down barriers and create pathways for women, marginalized communities, and Persons with Disabilities (PSWD) to participate in and benefit from the green economy.

He called on government, the private sector, stakeholders, and civil society to work together to create an enabling environment for GrEEn TVET institutions to thrive.



Project Manager of Boosting Green Employment and Enterprises Opportunities in Ghana ( GrEEn) project, Laouali Sadda said in 2022, SNV GrEEn Projects directly benefitted 6.2 million across 24 countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America as it seems to drive system change.



He said since the intervention of the Netherlands Development Organization in 1992, it has promoted access to basic services in the areas of agriculture, energy, and water.



Mr. Sadda said the project was providing business development support to entrepreneurs and encouraging more youth to kickstart their green businesses.



The SNV GrEEn Project, he said is therefore dedicated to promoting sustainable job creation in partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MOELR) especially the Labour Department Entrepreneurs who made the 2023 GrEEn Job Fair a success.



He also acknowledged the European Union (EU) for its commitment to skills development, sustainable job creation, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Western Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries, Mr. J. C. Garbra implored job seekers to be innovative and exhibit a positive attitude to work.



He expressed worry about the huge numbers of yearly intake of students coming out as prospective employees which could not be absorbed by the labour market.



Mr. Garbrah advised new employees to embrace entrepreneurship as a paradigm shift in job seeking.



Senior Development Planning Officer at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Adjei on behalf of the sector Minister, said the Ministry in partnership with World Bank had begun refurbishment of employment centers in the country to create job avenues for employees to export artisans to other countries to improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



He expressed the government's commitment to creating employment opportunities for the teeming youth.



"Government will therefore create an enabling environment conducive to green jobs to create decent employment for the youth", he said.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Mr. Abdul M. Issa said the rising unemployment in the country had become a security threat and appealed to employees to avail themselves of employability and entrepreneurship opportunities.



He said it was unfortunate that TVET programmes have not received enough support in the education sector to make them relevant to the labour market.



According to him, the government has adopted a multi-faceted approach to make TVET an integral part of the curriculum in Ghana.



Mr. Issa said the STMA through a European Union-funded project, was training 150 youth and women in plastic recycling economically-friendly ovens.



The STMA had also trained 300 beneficiaries in urban agricultural projects with 10,000 fruit trees planted in the metropolis to stem climate change and ensure food security.



Paramount Chief of Takoradi, Osahene Katakyi Busumakura II called for desired outcomes and results from conferences, seminars, fairs, and programs rather than just mere talk shops to absorb the youth in employment and halt the migration trend.

He stressed the need to instill in the youth a sense of purpose for a secure future.



The Omanhene of Takoradi said the youth were not only leaders for tomorrow but catalysts for a positive change in the world.