Sam Ankrah speaks on his presidential ambition

Dr. Sam Ankrah

Source: AFA

A potential 2024 Independent Presidential Candidate, Dr. Sam Ankrah, has outlined some of his presidential ambitions while speaking in a recent interview with Original TV ‘HOT SEAT SHOW’.

While explaining the sudden shift from an Investment Banker to becoming a president, Dr. Sam said, “It gets to a point where it dawns on a generation to live for the other generation. The essence of politics is to be able to affect the lifestyle of our people, to be able to help the marginalized and to aid the poor. This would help in uplifting their social well-being.”



He further elaborated, “Casting minds back since independence, one would ask, how has politics benefited you in this country? In our country, only a few people benefit from our politics, leaving the mass to be stranded. The politics in our part of the world (Ghana) is getting poorer and poorer by the day.”



Mr. Ankrah added that, “Our problem as a country is leadership. The question is, why would a country like Ghana with so many resources be at this standstill? Other countries like Malaysia and Singapore that do not have a fraction of Ghana’s resources are even far ahead of us.”



According to him, Greg Mills’ book revealed a mystery about why Africa is poor. He said Africa is poor not because of the slavery from the colonial masters, but because the leaders Africans have produced over the years have made bad choices for their countries.



Dr. Sam Ankrah explained, “In spite of this, we need leaders who are transformative, powerful, have control, and the skill to be able to negotiate and navigate this state out of the mess. If this is not checked and everyone wants to continue all these party affiliations (NPP, NDC) all the time, then we would remain where we are without any progress.”

“With respect to this, I sat down and realized that I have the skill, the know-how, I have what it takes to solve this country’s problem, so why don’t I rise to the fate? We will all fail if we don’t come together as a country to put all our collective resources together. This is the reason why I am putting all I have aside to come on board to help build our country and create a destiny for generations after generations,” Sam Ankrah added.



“If politics in this country is all about receiving items and money from candidates to vote them in power for their own tummy and families, then we will continue to experience the same hardships; Alberts Einstein said something very profound, ‘It is only an insane person that does the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.’ If Ghanaians really want to see this republic changed and developed, we must transform how we do our things. Let’s be mindful about how we choose leaders.” Dr. Sam’s response after he was quizzed on whether he would do what others are doing to ensure voters vote for them.



When asked about why he is calling on Ghanaians to forsake the two major parties (NPP and NDC) and embrace his aspiration, Mr. Ankrah said, “I am bringing out a youth policy that would be launched very soon; this captures a comprehensive plan about everyone born in this country to be able to harness the resources and make sure that human capital within our youth is being explored and used for their benefits and also for the benefit of the state.”



“This youth policy would create apprenticeships, jobs, entrepreneurs, and make sure that we are getting the best out of our youth.” The presidential candidate furthered.



“Secondly, when it comes to our economy, we need a skillful hand who would be able to take the republic from the current economic mess that stares us in the face. I would like to take companies that have been left in the rabbles and build it, this is exactly what I do for a living. At this time in the situation we find ourselves, Ghana needs someone like me to turn things around.”

When questioned about taking the country from IMF (International Monetary Fund), “This is an albatross that we have around our neck and we need to follow a particular process to be able to get it done. However, depending on who is leading would determine the kind of path we are to create to resolve the problem.”



“We know exactly what is ahead of us and so we would not be back and complain in case we encounter difficulty. We believe we have the requisite skills and technical know-how to turn things around for the country.” Dr. added.



About his confidence in becoming the next president, he was explicit with his message, “At this point in this state, it’s no more about political colours or flags, this should be about Ghana. We need a better leader who wouldn’t come and please a political flag at the expense of the people. I am calling on all Ghanaians to vote for someone who has the know-how, the skills, and the requisite knowledge to build this country. Vote Sam Ankrah in the coming December 7, 2024, Presidential Elections.”