Sam George, Ablakwa praise Delta Paper Mill, Alpha Industries for donating to victims of dam spillage

Staff of Flora Tissue making the donation

Delta Paper Mill Limited, the leader in the toiletry production market, and its sister company, Alpha Industries who are producers of Top Choco paste have earned their place in history as one of the companies who stepped up to provide support when a part of the country was hit with a humanitarian crisis which has been described as the biggest in the history of the country.

The two sister companies made their presence felt through massive donations to two of the communities which have become epicenters of the disaster which was triggered by the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority.



The charity and hugely commendable gesture by the companies which has earned them praises from leading voices in the Volta Region occurred on Thursday, November 2, 2023, when selected staff of the company stormed the two affected towns with a truckload of toiletries to support the embattled residents.



Among the items donated by Delta Paper and Alpha Industry are packets of Flora toilet rolls, Flora tissue, Flora baby diapers, and boxes of Top Choco spread and Top Choco 3-in-1 instant mixture.



The donation which was done three-fold saw the companies present items to the Chief of Mepe and two evacuation centers in the area - at the Safe Haven and Kizito before another presentation at Agbetipo where they were received by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



At each of the centers, the staff of the two companies led by Dany Skaf, Operations Director For Alpha Industries, and Delta Paper Mill presented the above-mentioned items and undisclosed amounts of cash to support the victims.



Speaking during the presentation, Dany Skaf said “we are here in one of the many camps to distribute some of our tissues and some things for our chocolate and drinks and also a bit of baby diapers for the babies here.

“This means a lot to us. We are a Ghanaian company so we have to help each other and we hope we go out of this quickly and help them restart building their homes.”



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for the area disclosed that the donation by the companies will come in handy as the victims are in dire need of the items donated.



“You are welcome to the Agbetipo camp. There are 1350 people here. Imagine 1350 crumbed in that block. So sanitary conditions are really deplorable and that is why we have very, very grateful to Flora Tissues. We brought in doctors from the Ghana Medical Association and they have warned that if we do not improve sanitation, there could be a full-blown epidemic so we are glad that Flora tissues has come in to help.



Samuel Nartey George, the MP for Ningo Prampram expressed his deep-felt gratitude to the company for the noble act of generosity and kindness showcased to the people.



“We can only say thank you for the empathy that you’ve shown and the human compassion you’ve shown here. This is not about us, it is about the people that we serve. And whatever little we can do, as individuals and as corporate entities I just want to say thank you. And the sanitary needs are very important. It’s something we’ve been discussing. Because we give people food they need sanitary needs, regular tissue paper, and all of that. So it’s important that you’ve stepped in and I just want to say a big thank you to you.”



Torgbe Kwasi Nigo IV, Makralo of Mepe Traditional Area in his acceptance speech said, “ Your coming means a lot to us. I appreciate your visit but I want to add that the concentration should not be on the camps alone. The majority of the people are also in the town, and they equally need help. So we appreciate you and we thank you so much for even thinking about us visiting and also bringing us items to share with our people. We are very, very grateful.”