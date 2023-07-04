Sam George takes a swipe at Sam Okudzeto over his stance on Dormaahene's comment

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at Sam Okudzeto over his criticism of the Dormaahene’s appeal to the president to discontinue the case against James Gyakye Quayson.

The renowned legal practitioner, Sam Okudzeto voiced his disapproval about the involvement of the Dormaahene in the criminal case against James Gyakye Quayson, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



In an interview on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana, the outspoken MP did not hold back in his response to Sam Okudzeto's comments.



“They can do what they want to do. In fact, they can bring Akufo-Addo to be the trial judge to try Gyakye Quayson, he [Gyakye Quayson] will win him. No matter what you do, good will always triumph over evil. And to have people riots, I listened to Sam Okudzeto and his comments about the Dormaahene having to resign.



“It is this selective amnesia that people who ought to know better than they do and that’s the pain of our country. People like Sam Okudzeto were deaf and dumb, lost their reasoning, lost their ability to speak when the president suggested that a case before court and the person before court will make it to jail,” he continued.



Sam George expressed his discomfort with Okudzeto's stance, particularly since he [Sam Okudzeto], as a law lecturer, should understand that one is free to express an opinion on a court judgment after it is delivered.

“My discomfort with Sam Okudzeto is the fact that these are people who have taught law and teach us law, know that when the court passes judgement you are at liberty to express an opinion on the judgement of the court.



“So, if the Dormaahene says he would have voted in a different manner if he was seating on the Supreme court, how is that pre-judiciary, how is that offensive to the court?” he asked.



Furthermore, Sam George highlighted the contradiction in Okudzeto's position, pointing out that while Okudzeto found commentary on judgments offensive, he seemed to find the president's remarks appealing and acceptable.



“He [reference to Sam Okudzeto] finds judgement commentary offensive but finds appealing and palatable to his ears the irresponsible comments of the president?” he questioned.



Gyakye Quayson is currently facing charges of forgery and perjury related to alleged offenses during the 2020 parliamentary election.





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



