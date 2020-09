Politics

Sammy Gyamfi announces his wedding date

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, NDC

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has announced his intention to tie the knot in 2021.

This, he stated, is to celebrate the gargantuan re-election of former President John Mahama after the December general election.



“I will get married in 2021; it will be a victory wedding,” he stated on Accra-based Neat FM.



However, Mr Gyamfi, who was very certain about the date, said he is still waiting on God for his missing rib.

The father of a nine-year-old boy, in response to who his wife-to be is, said “God will provide”.



Mr Gyamfi, however, dispelled rumours that his fiancée is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

