Sammy Gyamfi announces his wedding date

Click for Market Deals →
The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has announced his intention to tie the knot in 2021.
This, he stated, is to celebrate the gargantuan re-election of former President John Mahama after the December general election.
“I will get married in 2021; it will be a victory wedding,” he stated on Accra-based Neat FM.
However, Mr Gyamfi, who was very certain about the date, said he is still waiting on God for his missing rib.
The father of a nine-year-old boy, in response to who his wife-to be is, said “God will provide”.
Mr Gyamfi, however, dispelled rumours that his fiancée is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Damongo seat is not for sale - NDC youth to NPP
- My convoy not involved in accident - Naana Jane dismisses reports
- NPP Youth Organizer arrested for pulling down NDC billboards
- NDC supporters storm New Abirem police station, demand release of ex-minister, five others
- About 5,000 NDC supporters allegedly cross carpet to NPP in Ketu North municipality
- Read all related articles