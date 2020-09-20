Savannah Region House of Chiefs inaugural planning meeting held in Damongo

Members of the Savannah Region House Of Chiefs

Paramount Chiefs across the Savannah Region converged in Damongo last week to plan towards the inauguration of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs which is slated to come off on 23rd September 2020 in Damongo.

The inaugural ceremony is expected to be performed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The Savannah Region which was carved out of the Northern region is expected to present about 30 chiefs including all the Paramount Chiefs of the Gonja traditional area headed by the Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I).



Speaking during the planning meeting, the Vice- President of the Gonja Traditional council Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) on behalf of the Yagbonwura said the formation and inauguration of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs are to strengthen the culture and tradition of the people of the Savannah Region.



He said the main agenda for the meeting is to plan towards the inauguration of the house of chiefs which involves setting up of committees involving the chiefs and therefore urged members who will form part of the committees to put up their best since the work of the regional house of chiefs is not a small task.



The Vice- President of the Gonja Traditional Council added that the Savannah Region which was created by President Akuffo Addo will develop to become like any other region if the people of the area continue to live in peace as one people with a common destiny.

The Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council Mr Abutu speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM said all Paramount Chiefs of Gonjaland, as well as Chiefs from the North Mo Traditional Council, were gathered to plan towards the inauguration of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs and that about 30 Chiefs will constitute the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.



He said committees have been constituted to make the inauguration successful.



Meanwhile, a total of 5 Paramount chiefs in the Savannah Region including the Yagbonwura will be representing the Savannah Region at the National House of Chiefs meetings in Accra.



In the absence of the Yagbonwura who is the President of the Gonja traditional area, his Vice the Buipewura represents him.



The other Chiefs include the Kpembewura, Kongwura, Kusawguwura, Bamboi Koro representing the North Mo traditional area.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.