Schools reopening: Develop guidelines, protocols for safe disposal of PPEs - HeSEHPAG

File Photo of a nose mask

The Health Sector Environmental Health Practitioners Association Ghana (HeSEHPAG), has appealed to government to develop protocols and guidelines for the safe disposal of personal protective equipment for students.

President Akufo-Addo in his 21st address to the nation directed for all schools to resume later this month in the wake of a 9-month long halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.



According to the association’s National Executive Council (NEC), the move will prevent and curb the institutional and community spread of the COVID-19 disease when schools reopen.



In a statement issued, the executive council explained, “it is concerned that, in the absence of strict protocols and guidelines for safe and sanitary disposal (management) of this infectious waste that will be generated in our schools, it is foreseeable, that pupils and children might pick, wear and try to play with the used face masks that will be littered on the school compounds as well as those disposed of indiscriminately on the paths/ways leading to the schools and in the communities.”



“Our communities are likely to be at high risk of community spread of the COVID-19 disease because when used face masks are disposed of indiscriminately, it may end up on the streets, in waterbodies, in drains etc. and if approved and tested protocols and guidelines are not put in place immediately before the reopening of schools, we are going to compromised our efforts to prevent the recording and spread of COVID-19 cases in our schools,” the statement added.

The NEC also urged for appropriate and strict compliance by all headmasters and mistresses across the country as schools prepare to reopen and welcome back students.



Read the full statement below:



