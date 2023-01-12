2
News

See dismissal as a major turning point to change – GES admonishes sacked Chiana students

Eric Nkansah 11.png GES boss, Eric Nkansah

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has admonished sacked students of Chiana Senior High School (SHS) to consider their dismissal as “a major turning point in their life to bring the desired change in behaviour and attitude towards life.”

The Management of GES on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, announced the sacking of eight (8) students of the Chiana SHS in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, for abusing President Akufo-Addo.

A letter to the parents of one of the dismissed students explained that her conduct was “considered very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our Educational system in Ghana.”

Earlier, the management of GES apologized to the President on behalf of the school and the students.

“Management of the GES wishes to extend our sincere apology to the President and the general public on behalf of the students and the school,” the GES said in a statement released on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The GES described the act as “unfortunate”, adding that it is “against every educational and moral principle of our society.”

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
