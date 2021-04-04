Sefwi Bodi inaugurates watchdog committee

Sefwi Bod has inaugurated a watchdog committee to protect lives and properties

The Sefwi Bodi community of the Bodi District in the Western North Region has inaugurated a watchdog committee to protect lives and properties.

Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio, the chief of Sefwi Bodi and the Adontenhene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, advised the committee to work well in fulfilling the mandate given them.



Nana Ababio entreated the committee to work hand-in-hand with the Bodi District Police command, to ensure peace at all times.

"I will like to appeal to you the watchdog committee to always reach out to the District police command for directions so that you wouldn't make mistakes in your operations," he added.



The chief on the other hand called on the citizenry to support the committee to succeed to promote safety in the area.