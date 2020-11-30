Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo takes campaign tour to Western Region

Source: KAY AGBENYEGA, Contributor

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has rallied the people of Western Region to vote massively for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the coming elections.

This, according to him, is for the government to fashion out policies that would help protect and develop the region’s natural resources as the government rolls out plans to make the Region a Petroleum Hub.



Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo and his entourage, as part of their campaign tour, paid a courtesy call on the Nzema Traditional Area, where he met with the Seven (7) Paramount Chiefs of Nzemaland including Awulae Annor Adjei III-Western Nzema; Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli II- Eastern Nzema; Nsein Awulae Agyefi Kwame- Nsein; Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II- Gwira; Awulae Attibulukusu III- Lower Axim; Nana Kwesi Adusei II- Upper Axim (Acting) and Nana Nyamekye II- Apatam (Acting).



Among the company of the Senior Minister were Dr. K.K. Sarpong (CEO of GNPC), Mrs. Eunice Asoma-Hinneh (Western Region Council of State Member), the NPP Western Regional Chairman, Nana Kwadwo Bediako Mamfe (Special Aide to Snr. Minister) and Mr. Charles Mensah (CEO of Trust Consult Limited)



The meeting was held at the Nzemamanle Traditional Council Office Complex which was single-handedly constructed by the Council of State Member, Hon. Mrs. Eunice Asoma-Hinneh to serve as the headquarters and offices for all the chiefs in Nzema land. It has a conference facility to host international conferences in relation to the Oil and Gas Natural Resources.



The Senior Minister extended the government's appreciation for the construction of such magnificent edifice for the community and urged the Oil and Gas companies to use the facility for its intended purpose and the residents to keep the facility in good shape at all times.

He assured the Chiefs and people of Nzema that in the 2nd term of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NPP government will do more for the region in view of Free SHS, I District I Factory (1D1F), Planting for food and jobs, 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance, NABCO, COVID 19 Alleviation Fund, Restoration of Teachers and Nurses Training Allowances, NBSSI loan for SMEs and many more.



According to the Senior Minister, Western Region has valuable natural assets that can be harnessed for the benefits of the region and the entire nation adding there is, therefore, the need for the country’s mineral resources areas such as Akwatia, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Prestea to be protected and managed efficiently.



He added that a vote for the NPP will consolidate the efforts by the Akufo-Addo-led government to tap into those assets and utilize them judiciously, the idea behind the establishment of a Petroleum hub in the Region.



Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo maintained that President Akufo-Addo has proven, within his first term, to be a promise keeper and that there is every reason for Ghanaians to have confidence in him to deliver more on his manifesto dubbed “Leadership of Service: Protecting Our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All.”



The Chiefs appealed to the government to construct a Science Resource Centre in the Region to complement the coming of a Petroleum Hub for job creation and skills development.

The entourage proceeded to commission the Kalera Union FC astroturf park constructed by the GNPC, commissioned by the NPP National Chairman and Board Chair of GNPC, Hon. Freddie Blay, at Aiyinase in the Ellembele District.



The Senior Minister met the NPP Parliamentary Candidates for Ellembele, Evalue-Gwira and Jomoro Constituencies to boost their morale and urged them on to victory come December 7. He indicated that the time has come for the NPP to win back the Ellembele seat to consolidate the gains made by President Akufo-Addo in the region.



As part of the campaign tour, the Senior Minister also went to Tarkwa, where they met with the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. George Mireku Duker (MP) and other leaders of the party.



Addressing the Chiefs and people at mini rallies in Dompim, Nsuaem and Brenuakyim of Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo said the good works of the MP are visible in the communities hence the people have a duty to retain him so that he can continue to work with the President in their interest.



He reiterated that under President JA Kufuor, the NPP constructed the Agona Nkwanta to Tarkwa Town Road and under President Akufo-Addo the contractor is working hard on the same road from Nsuta Junction to Bogoso Junction. He said this election is about comparing Mahama’s 5-year term with Akufo-Addo’s 4-year term and therefore Mahama should show to Ghanaians what exactly he did to transform lives and the Ghanaian economy.

He also met the Regional Executives of the party and encouraged them to continue with the hard work. He maintained that, although it is obvious that the NPP will win the upcoming general elections, executives of the party must not relent in their moves to get more votes for the party.



The Senior Minister admonished party executives and foot soldiers to whip up enthusiasm in every house to come out in their numbers to vote for President Akufo-Addo and all NPP Parliamentary Candidates for progress and development.



On their part, the Chiefs in the Region commended the government and President Akufo-Addo for transforming Ghana within four years. According to them, the progress the country has made in just four years has been unprecedented.



The Senior Minister in his campaign last lap to the December 7 elections, is heading towards the Eastern Region to climax his campaign tour for the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all the NPP Parliamentary Candidates.

