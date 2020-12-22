Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana given collective bargaining certificate

Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has been given a collective bargaining certificate.

The SSA-UoG was issued the certificate by the Chief Labour Officer on Monday, 14 December 2020.



This is in compliance with section 99(1) of the Labour Act 2003(Act 651).



In a statement issued on Monday, 21 December 2020, co-signed by its National Chairman, Zakaria Mohammed and outgone National Chairman Abdul-Majeed Yusif, the association said: “As the appropriate representative mandated to negotiate with our employer(s) and relevant stakeholders, we entreat non-unonised senior staff of public universities to join our fold.”

The association also commended the “Minister of Education; the Executive Secretary of the National Council on Tertiary Education; and the Executive Secretary of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for the diverse roles played, culminating in the issuance of the Collective Bargaining Certificate to our Union, we call on same, and by extension Government, to expedite action our grievances.”



The SSA-UoG further called for the payment of all outstanding tier-2 contributions of its retired members.



“As a matter of urgency, we expect the government to pay the outstanding tier-2 contributions of our retired colleagues as well as announce a financial package for senior staff of public universities,” the statement added.