‘Senseless violence’: New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor was shot and killed in New Jersey

The New Jersey Republican Party (NJGOP) in the United States has issued a statement on the murder of one of its members, Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor, a Ghanaian-American.

According to multiple reports by news portals, the 30-year-old, from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.



The police have since said they believe she was the intended target of the shooting, but they do not have a clear motive, the report added.



Eunice Dwumfour, who was a business analyst and part-time EMT, is said to have been elected to the council in 2021.



The NJGOP statement was issued by Chairman Bob Hugin, who mourned the demise of Dwumfour describing it as one that came about as a result of ‘senseless violence.’



His statement eulogized her for among others, “the steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith.”

“We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heartbreaking tragedy to justice. God Bless Councilwoman Dwumfuor and her family,” the statement concluded.



