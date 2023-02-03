16
MenuNews
Twi News

‘Senseless violence’: New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor .jfif play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor was shot and killed in New Jersey

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Jersey Republican Party (NJGOP) in the United States has issued a statement on the murder of one of its members, Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor, a Ghanaian-American.

According to multiple reports by news portals, the 30-year-old, from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The police have since said they believe she was the intended target of the shooting, but they do not have a clear motive, the report added.

Eunice Dwumfour, who was a business analyst and part-time EMT, is said to have been elected to the council in 2021.

The NJGOP statement was issued by Chairman Bob Hugin, who mourned the demise of Dwumfour describing it as one that came about as a result of ‘senseless violence.’

His statement eulogized her for among others, “the steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith.”

“We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heartbreaking tragedy to justice. God Bless Councilwoman Dwumfuor and her family,” the statement concluded.

TWI NEWS

Full statement: NJGOP Statement on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor

TRENTON – “On behalf of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, I would like to express our horror and deepest sorrow at the senseless violence that claimed the life of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor. We will remember Eunice for the steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith. We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heartbreaking tragedy to justice. God Bless Councilwoman Dwumfuor and her family. Chairman Bob Hugin

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: