Serial goat thief arrested after 4 years on police wanted list

Arrested 1 The suspect is currently in police custody

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Awutu Krodua Police Command has reportedly arrested an alleged serial goat thief.

The suspect, Kofi Bondour, is said to have been on the police wanted list for about four years for committing a similar offence.

According to a report by Onuaonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the 25-year-old suspect is known by residents as being a specialist in goat theft, as he has practiced the act for years.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the police, who are preparing to arraign him before a court.

