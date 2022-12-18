0
Seven people killed in renewed ethnic clashes at Bawku

Aboaso Communal Conflict Suspect Provisionally Charged For Murder

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A renewed ethnic clash in Bawku in the Upper East Region has claimed seven lives in a clash between Kusasis and Mamprusis.

According to a report by citinewsroom.com, the alleged killing of an old man at Natinga on Saturday, December 17, 2022, resulted in sporadic gunshots leaving five persons dead.

Even though the cause of the fire exchanges between the two factions on Sunday, December 18, 2022, resulted in the death of two persons bringing the death toll to seven.

Also, a young man suspected to be in his twenties is reported to have sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Quality Medical centre in Garu.

The Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said the police has commenced an investigation into the development.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
