‘Shut up if you can't tell the truth’ – KKD descends on ‘defenders’ of Akufo-Addo govt

Veteran Ghanaian media personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, alias KKD, has berated Ghanaians who keep defending the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

According to KKD, the Akufo-Addo government, which he described as incompetent, has completely failed and there is no defending it.



He added that if supporters of the government cannot speak the truth about the damage done by their government, they should keep quiet and stop misinforming Ghanaians.



“It is sad, this is what a lot of Ghanaians are thinking. Those who wait for food to be pushed off tables when it falls on the ground, they eat it like dogs and would come and stand on TV and give you analysis and say they are impressed.



“But deep inside when they lay down with their wives, their wives will look them in the eyes and say ‘my husband are you this foolish, are you happy with what you are saying, aren’t you ashamed’.



“If you can't tell the truth shut up,” he said in an interview on JoyNew’s AM show which was monitored by GhanaWeb.

