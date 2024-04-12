Since when did you become Electoral Commissioner? Odike questions Akufo-Addo's assurance of free and fair elections in 2024

Akwesi Addai Odike, the founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's pledge to ensure free and fair elections in the 2024 polls.

Speaking in an interview on Angel TV on April 11, 2024, Odike questioned the authority of President Akufo-Addo to guarantee the fairness of the electoral process, asserting that the president does not hold the position of the Electoral Commissioner (EC) to make those assurances.



"Akufo-Addo has assured us that we are going to have free and fair elections, and I don't know when he became head of the Electoral Commission for him to tell us how our elections will be free and fair," he said.



Central to Odike's concerns is the perceived lack of neutrality on the part of President Akufo-Addo, who, as head of state, holds the power to appoint key officials within the EC, including the chairperson.



"Notably among them is the EC chair and other appointees that the president appointed to work as EC officials, I don't understand because the president is the captain for the match so appointing a referee for the match is like twelve against eleven," Odike metaphorically added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to ensure that the upcoming polls will be credible, transparent, and peaceful.

According to him, he will do everything in his power as president to protect the reputation of Ghana when it comes to democracy.



He said this when he was delivering his eighth State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



He noted that as president, he would assist the Electoral Commission (EC) in conducting a free and fair election that would reflect the choice of the majority of Ghanaians.



“The government, on its part, will do what is expected of it to make sure that the reputation of Ghana is not damaged, and the free will of the people is manifested at the end of the electoral process; and I want to reassure the people of Ghana that I will do everything in my power to help ensure the conduct of transparent, free and fair elections on 7th December,” he stated.





AM/KOD



