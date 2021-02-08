Six hospitalized after attack by bees at Assin Fosu

File photo: Some residents in Assin Fosu were attacked by a swam of bees

A swarm of bees has attacked some residents including a two-year-old by at New Town, in Assin Fosu of the Central Region on Sunday morning, February 7, 2021.

A pastor of the Church of Christ was also stricken by the flying insects when he drove to the scene.



After severe stings from the animals, he unconsciously plunged into a parked taxi with registration number GX- 3239-17 whose driver had also escaped from the bees.



Six persons were injured and taken to hospital for treatment including the pastor of the Church of Christ.

The Ghana National Fire Service was called to the scene and managed to save the situation, however, some of the Fire Service Personnel were not spared by the bees including Journalists who were with the Personnel.



According to residents, the bees have built a hive in the tower of a mosque in the area and some children hurled stones into their colony, thinking they are predators which led to the attack.