SoNA 2023: NDC's Moshake unhappy with Bagbin's praise of Kufuor, Mahama

Former presidents John Mahama and Kufuor

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

A former Tema East Executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, has criticized the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for acknowledging ex-presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama during the president’s State of the Nation Address in parliament on Wednesday.

“Instead of ignoring the two former presidents for maltreating the late former president Rawlings, others and the great NDC, Speaker Bagbin rather chose to hold them in high esteem by saying “we are blessed with the presence of former president John Agyekum Kufuor and we have your Excellency the former president John Dramani Mahama”. Moshake said.



“It was under Kufuor’s watch as president that leading members of the NDC including Dan Abodakpi, former Trade Minister, late Victor Serlormey, former deputy Minister Of Finance and Tsatsu Tsikata, former GNPC boss, were jailed for causing financial loss to the State, and it is unfortunate that ex-president Mahama is in queen’s size bed with the same Kufuor to destroy NDC’s chances of winning power”.



Moshake said.“When the Speaker treated the two former presidents who don’t want the betterment of the NDC with dignity and respect on the floor of parliament, I was shocked to the bones, look at how Mrs. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was maltreated? Look at how Koku Anyidaho and Hon. E.T Mensah were maltreated? Look at how JM has benefited so much from ex-gratia and neglected NDC when he was in power? If you are a former president and call yourself a Christian, then your actions must mirror the characteristics mentioned in the Bible because God will someday examine our lives”. Moshake concluded.



Recently, at a news conference in Tema, Mr. Ashitey Adjei who is popularly called Moshake, reveals that in the NPP’s secret agenda, former President John Mahama is the point man and that what the NPP wants to do is to use him to poison the bright chances of the NDC in the next elections.

“This is not the first time; the NPP, through former President Kufuor has been using Mahama to frustrate the electoral and even governance fortunes of the NDC for a long time. However, that shenanigans will not be tolerated anymore by the NDC,” Moshake said.



According to him, “Both Mahama and the NPP will be resisted democratically and by every means permitted by law. The NPP should just know that they will no longer be permitted again, to use Mahama to destroy the NDC.”



"We will elect Dr. Duffuor and take the NDC out of the hands of Kufuor and the NPP. Mahama should just forget it,” Moshake added.