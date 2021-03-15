Social media users react to controversial anti-Ewe textbooks

Social media played a big role in calling out the publishers

The recent subject of controversial history textbooks – despite being unapproved – continues to generate reactions from different quarters.

Social media played a largely crucial role in bringing to light the disparaging and stereotypical depictions contained in the book.



Two lawmakers have since used social platforms to express their disgust at the publication with one taking up the matter in parliament.



The publisher has since apologized for the mistake and gone ahead to recall copies of the book amid growing social media backlash.



The National Council for Curriculum Assessment, NaCCA, has meanwhile clarified that the said books were not approved and also condemned the controversial content.



Below are some social media reactions on the development:













