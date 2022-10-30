5
Menu
News

Social media users react to the alleged beating of a passenger over GH¢2 fare at Lapaz

Man Beaten To Death Over GHC2 Fare Man being carried into a cab at Lapaz

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News of the scuffle between a male passenger and a driver at the Lapaz Mile 7 terminal took over social media in the late hours of Saturday, October 29, 2022.

According to a Twitter user, Antwi Edmond, a disgruntled passenger who did not agree with the new fare increment of GH¢2 entered into a physical brawl with the driver and the bus conductor.

The fight, according to some eyewitnesses, allegedly ended up in the death of the passenger.

“During the force applied by the trotro mates at the station, the man decided to fight them back which led to a huge fight between him and our bus conductor and his mate with the backing of their co-workers after several minutes of the fight, this male passenger lost his life.

“He lost his life after one unawares [SIC] punch, which made his head hit one of the pavements at the terminal and lost his precious life. May his soul rest in perfect peace. I can’t believe he lost his life sake of [SIC] 2 cedis increment,” the eyewitness with the Twitter username @Murphy_Vainn wrote in a thread.

Tweeps have shared varied and mixed reactions to the news.

While some have attributed it to the current economic hardships, others have blamed commercial drivers for wrongly charging new fares.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union announced the increment in transport fares by 19% on October 29, 2022.

Read their reactions below:

















SSD
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Related Articles: