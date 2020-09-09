General News

Sofoline-Abuakwa road: Angry property owners halt demolition exercise over compensation

The aggrieved property owners have halted the demolition exercise

Aggrieved properties owners on Tanoso-Abuakwa stretch in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region have threatened to sue government if the contractor constructing that stretch of the road goes ahead with an ongoing demolition exercise.

The aggrieved property owners have halted the demolition exercise by the contractor protesting that government have failed to adequately compensate them.



The contractor who is constructing the Sofoline-Abuakwa stretch began the demolishing exercise on Monday, September 7, 2020, to pave way for the construction of the Sofoline- Abuakwa road.



Squatters and property owners who have received their compensation have removed their properties while those who have not received their compensation are resisting demolishing of their properties.



The exercise by the contractor has leftover 1000 squatters stranded including market women, food vendors and property owners.

Aggrieved properties owners in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said, “We have not received compensation from the government and we will not allow the contractor to demolish our properties without compensation”.



According to them, “our properties were evaluated by the government in 2012 and not even a pesewa was paid to us as compensation”.



“We will not accept the 2012 evaluation money from government because the price of building materials have been increased. We want government to do another evaluation and compensate us before we will allow the contractor to demolish our properties” they said.



Meanwhile, the aggrieved properties owners on Tanoso-Abuakwa stretch have threatened to besiege Kwadaso Municipal Assembly Office to demand answers to their plights.

