Soft-skinned vans withdrawn from operations

Sample of the soft-skinned vans

In an effort to reduce the series of armed robbery attacks targeting bullion vans, the Association of Bullion Van Operators has withdrawn all soft-skinned bullion vans from operations nationwide.

The association has also issued a warning to banks, urging them not to accept soft-skinned vans within their premises.



This comes after the Ghana Police Service echoed their concerns, threatening to withdraw its officers from bank escorts if the use of soft-skinned vans is not discontinued.



In light of these developments, President of the Association, Alhaji Iddi Sumiala, announced that armoured vans will now be exclusively utilized for cash pickups, ensuring enhanced security measures.



Alhaji Sumaila provided reassurance to the public during an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, stating that as of July 1, 2023, no soft-skinned vehicle would be employed for cash transportation.

The Association is committed to ensuring that all banks across the country make use of the available 150 armoured bullion vans before the specified deadline.



This critical decision comes as a response to the alarming surge in armed robbery incidents targeting bullion vans in the country.



In a recent attack earlier this month in Ablekuma, Accra, four armed robbers targeted a bullion van, tragically resulting in the death of a police escort.



