Soldiers pound fufu in the homes of appointees – Prof Gyampo

Prof Ransford Yaw Gyampo

Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo has alleged that some military officers are being used as ‘fufu pounders’ in the homes of some civilian appointees.

Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana who is on a crusade against the use and abuse of persons in military uniforms by some people who are considered as ‘superior’ has wondered aloud whether or not the military hierarchy was aware of this situation.



In a series of Facebook posts on Monday, Gyampo wrote: “On this crusade, I’ve just been told that some soldiers actually pound fufu in the homes of some civilian appointees. What a way to decimate the image of our most disciplined institution! Do we have an army commander in Ghana?”



He continued: “The attempt to turn soldiers into errand boys of civilian appointees, private citizens and “small boy magicians” parading as pastors should be a monumental shame to any professional Army Commander.”



He had earlier questioned why a soldier should have an additional duty of carrying the bag of a private legal practitioner to court, referencing a viral photo of a soldier in uniform carrying the bag of Frank Davies, a member of the legal team of President Akufo-Addo to court.

“Defending the territorial integrity of any country does not include body-guarding civilian appointees," Gyampo stated. "We have no business civilianizing our soldiers. It would come back to haunt us."



