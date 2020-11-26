Some deplorable road sections in Navrongo fixed

Residents heightened calls on authorities which yielded the renovation of the high-way

Correspondents from Upper East:

Authorities have taken steps to fix notable portions of roads in Navrongo which were damaged and ridden by potholes.



The notable deplorable sections that have been fixed include a stretch on the Navrongo-Paga Highway and the Navrongo-Sandema Highway near the Mayaga Junction.



On the Paga Highway, the damaged stretch measures about 250 meters and lies behind the offices of the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly.



GhanaWeb’s Northern region correspondent, Senyalah Castro, who in the past reported the poor state of the sections, says the portions have been asphalted and now very safe for road users.

He said enhancement works are currently in progress on some of the roads within the town and Bolgatanga Highway which have over a period been a threat to users and caused damage to vehicles.



He added that there have been several reported cases of accidents, with one death at the Mayaga Junction due to the situation.



Heavy-duty vehicles traveling to Burkina Faso and some ECOWAS regions according to reports occasionally break down leading to immense traffic on the road.