Someone should be fired if LGBT+ group can’t be closed down - Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has called for the dismissal of some authorities who have not taken any action to close down the newly opened Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBT+) office in Ghana.

According to the MP, government and ministries responsible must take swift action before the LGBT+ group become a functional lobbyist group capable of funding political parties to get their rights enacted into law.



“This thing happened 6-days ago and none of the Ambassadors has been summoned by the Foreign Affairs to answer any question. If our Foreign Ministry and National Security is not aware of this after six days, someone must be fired,” the MP stated.



He added, “You don’t seat down and let them fester and then become a functional lobbyist group in this country whereby they will start raising funds for political parties so that they start electing their members of parliament to effect a change of the law.”



Sam George noted with examples that President Akufo-Addo has a great responsibility to continue from where his predecessors left by ensuring that LGBT+ still holds as a criminal offence.

“Akufo-Addo’s position on the LGBT+ beholds him a higher responsibility to come out and then clamp down,” Sam George said on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV.



European Union (EU) on January 31, 2021, aided in the opening of a new office space for LGBT+ group in Accra, declaring its support for similar organisations.



The group organized a fundraiser to help promote its activities in the country.



The event which was attended by Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency Gregory Andrews, the Danish Ambassador, His Excellency Tom Nørring and some delegates from the EU have received a huge backlash from the Ghanaian community who frown on the operationalization of such a group.