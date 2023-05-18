South Tongu MP expresses gratitude to constituents

The MP for South Tongu, Kobena Mensah Woyome

Member of Parliament (MP) for the South Tongu constituency, Kobena Mensah Woyome has expressed gratitude to the people of the constituency in the Volta Region.

In a statement copied to the media, Woyome said it had been great working with the good people of the constituency as their Member of Parliament.



"I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been great working with you and serving you over the years - am grateful for the support and trust you reposed in me over the years of service - I will always cherish the memories of experience of serving as your representative in the parliament of Ghana for four consecutive terms ending January 7, 2025," he said.



The incumbent MP said he accepted the decision of delegates to allow for someone else to take over the role he was currently playing and said it was time for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency to unite and work together to capture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

Woyome, who had been Member of Parliament for the area for four consecutive terms, lost his bid to Maxwell Kwame Lukutor in the May 13 NDC parliamentary primary.



Maxwell Kwame Lukutor won the primary with 597 votes against Woyome who obtained 562 votes.



Stephen Fenuku, a former constituency youth organiser polled 347 votes with Jonathan Kojo Adusu securing 10 votes and Vivian Abla Kpeglo gaining 4 votes.