Speeding four-wheel runner knocks and kills 32-year-old nurse at Sofoline

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

A 32-year-old nurse has been knocked dead by a car in a gory accident at Sofoline in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Francisca Asare, known in the area as Akosua Aso, according to witnesses, was clashed to death while crossing the Bekwai Roundabout - Sofoline highway on Sunday, June 12, 2023.

Speaking to OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, brother of the deceased, Nana Agyei, said his sister was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He disclosed that driver of the four-wheel runner with registration number GT-3593-14 has since been arrested by police and he is currently assisting investigations.

The body has since been kept at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

