St. John's School Old Saints swear in new global executives

The seven-member executive committee is chaired by Old Saint Joseph Honny

The old students of St. John's School on 22nd August, 2020 swore in the new Global Executive at a brief ceremony held at the school.

Other members of the new Global Executive Committee who were elected online at the Association's Global Executives Elections on 15th August, 2020 include Old Saint Lawrence Joseph Ashun as Vice President, Old Saint Josiah Eshun as Secretary, Old Saint Vincent Semapley as Organising Secretary, Old Saint Courage Ahiagbe as Treasurer, Old Saint Prof. Alex Darku as Officer and Old Saint Jeffrey Abeiku Sam as officer.



This electoral milestone makes st. John's School the first Ghanaian high school to conduct online elections to elect it global executives.



Also present at the swearing-in were, Old Saint Dr. Henry Benyah, immediate past president, Old Saint Adjamah Cudjoe, Immediate past Secretary, Old Saint Kwame Akaba, immediate past Treasurer and Old Saint Henry Minski, immediate past Deputy Officer and Old Saint Anthony J. Mensah, the school headmaster.



For the next two years, Old Saint Joseph Honny and his team have the mandate to steer the affairs of the alumni's global association and embark on aggressive membership drive by instituting programs that stimulates interest and sustain useful networking.

Old Saint Dr. Henry Benyah, speaking at the occasion thanked the Association for the opportunity to serve them as the global president with his executives, he outlined achievements under his tenure, key among them was the refurbishment of the chemistry laboratory into a world class facility and basketball court into an international status.



The president, Old Saint Joseph Honny on his part pledged to make the Association exciting with his vision “The Great Experiment”.



His administration’s blueprint is on how he can work together to move the association to the next level of excellence.

Source: Kweku Ampong, Contributor

