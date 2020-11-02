Staff sues KATH for advertising his position while on mandatory leave

Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Director of Finance of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi Elvis Kusi has taken the hospital to court for advertising for his job.

The finance director expressed his dissatisfaction over the advertisement of his role in the Daily Guide even though he has not been fired.



Starr News reports that the management of the hospital asked the finance Director to take his annual leave last month.



An annual leave letter signed by the Board Chair of KATH, sighted by Starr News read, “at the 39th meeting of the 5th Board held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, the Board reached a decision to let you proceed on your outstanding annual leave of 36 working days for the year 2020.



I am therefore by this letter conveying to you the decision of the board and requesting you to proceed on your 2020 annual leave effective Monday, November 02, 2020. Your 36 working days leave ends on Tuesday, December 22, 2020”.

The Kumasi High Court is bound to commence the hearing of the case on Monday, November 2, 2020.



Below is the Finance Director's leave letter



