Start process to impeach Akufo-Addo - Martin Kpebu tells MPs

Parliament

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has called on Members of Parliament to start initiating processes to impeach President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, recent actions and utterances of the president has brought the office he occupies into disrepute, therefore, he needs to be removed via constitutional means.



He said even if they [MPs] are not successful in impeaching the president, at least Ghanaians will know that they started the process and those who seem not to have the country at heart thwarted that effort.



"The MPs removing the president from office, you just need one-third of the MPs to sign up to a petition.



"So, far, if you go through Article 69, we will find grounds; says that when he behaves in such a way as to bring the presidency into contempt, into ridicule...

"One-third of MPs, let’s make the efforts to remove Akufo-Addo from office otherwise it will be an indictment on all of us.



"The MPs, both sides, we need just one-third, they should step up. If you don’t start the process to impeach him, it means as a nation we lack honour.



“Make an effort, if it fails it is another matter,” Martin Kpebu stressed.



Speaking on TV3's Key Points show over the weekend, the human rights lawyer added that the free fall of the cedi from January to October has shown that the president and his ministers are super incompetent.

He said the president is clueless about managing the economy.



“In the meantime, the president has to come and apologise to us for that nonsensical talk...the president is clueless, he is super incompetent,” Martin Kpebu noted.



‘I’ll shame you all’ – Akufo-Addo claps back at 'detractors' in Ashanti Region



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo responded to persons he thinks are his 'political' detractors during his Ashanti Regional tour.

Speaking while cutting sod for the construction of the Suame Interchange on October 18, 2022, the president stated that these people will be shamed one by one by the numerous work he has done for the people in the region considered the 'political world bank' of the governing party.



He said for the past six years that he has been in office, the people of the Ashanti Region have benefitted enough from his government, therefore, his detractors cannot say otherwise.



"And to those of you going around saying bad things about me in the Ashanti Region, one after the other, they are all going to be shamed convincingly, today, tomorrow and the day after.



"God bless all of you one by one,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

“In spite of our present difficulties which I know will be gone as soon as possible, I continue to be excited about the future prospects of the nation and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana that we want, we can realize it if we all work at it,” the President added.



Watch the video below:







PEN/SARA