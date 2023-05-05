Statement on false allegations of 'Skirt and Blouse' against Alhaji Hudu Mogtari

Alhaji Hudu Mogtari

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

I have become aware of a viral but false allegation of involvement in 'skirt and blouse' campaign in the Wa Central Constituency levelled against me by some faceless group of individuals who feel threatened and intimidated by my well-prosecuted campaign and message which has been bought by the discerning delegates in the Constituency.

It is important to state that I have never personally or through anyone working with me or for me engaged in a 'skirt and blouse' campaign in my beloved Wa Central Constituency or anywhere else. As a thoroughbred party member, I have always been committed to the overall interest of the NDC and continue to place same above my personal interest.



I am shocked that anyone would find it opportune and convenient to accuse me of such an anti-party conduct but fail to adduce a scintilla of evidence to back their allegation.



My contributions to the NDC especially in the Wa Central Constituency and the Upper West Region has been enviable and highly-appreciated by the rank and file of the party who have no basis whatsoever to doubt my commitment to the party.



Those engaged in this utter smear but unsustainable campaign are only adopting this approach in an attempt to sway the delegates of the Wa Central Constituency away from the momentum we have built and generated towards my eminent election as their next Parliamentary Candidate.



Let it be put on record that a man who preaches 'skirt and blouse' cannot keep going through vetting anytime he decides to contest in the primaries like I have done without being confronted with the allegation and possibly getting disqualified.

I entreat the perpetrators of these false, fabricated and false allegations to refrain from engaging in it any more or at best, produce some evidence to back their claims, if any.



Since my first contest in 2004, I have contributed to the growth and sustenance of the NDC in the Upper West Region and Wa Central Constituency by donating various sums of monies to the party in support of the Communications Secretariat, Women and Youth Wings, the Zongo Caucus Secretariat as well as the Regional and Constituency Secretariats.



On numerous occasions, I have donated party paraphernalia and souvenir, mobile phones and motor bikes to the party. Just this afternoon, I donated a brand new pickup truck to the Wa Central Constituency to enhance its administration and operations following an earlier appeal by the constituency chairman to the aspirants in the upcoming primaries.



This cannot be the work of a man who ever preached 'skirt and blouse' or would ever think of doing that. My team and I are focused on winning the May 13, 2023, parliamentary primaries to bring the much sought after change to the Wa Central Constituency.



As such, I remain resolute and would not allow myself to be distracted by these baseless and misleading allegations by people who are being haunted by their own mediocrity.