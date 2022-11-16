Stay away from Abuja – Foreign Affairs Minister warns Ghanaians

Abuja airport

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has warned its citizens to stay away from the capital town of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abuja.

In a travel advisory sighted by GhanaWeb, the ministry indicated that its warning to Ghanaians comes on the heels of an order by authorities in Nigeria for some hotels in Abuja to close down over a security threat.



It added that Ghanaians should for now avoid non-essential travels to Abuja due to the precarious security situation there.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the travelling public about security developments in Abuja, Nigeria, and the subsequent directive by local authorities to hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down.



“Accordingly, the public is advised to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation in the city, and the high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks, and kidnappings,” parts of the advisory by the ministry read.



The ministry added that “Whilst advising travellers who must travel out of necessity to Abuja to take precautionary measures, the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation improves.”

IB/BOG