Stop insulting footsoldiers or being social media landguards – A Plus to Ghana’s Youth

A-Plus

Singer and political activist, A Plus real name, Kwame Asare Obeng has advised the youth of the two major political parties – the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) – against insulting their political opponents on social media, explaining that the people who are at the highest echelons of their parties do not hate another but tend to support one another notwithstanding their political party.

Following the show of support for Ibrahim Mahama and his Dzata Cement Factory by members of the NPP, A Plus advised that it was time young people stopped insulting their political opponents since their leaders at the top of their parties are supportive of one another.



He intimated young NDC supporters hoping that NPP members will be dealt with when NDC wins power will be sorely disappointed.



Top Government officials of the governing NPP have visited the cement factory and pledged support for Mr Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama.



A Plus wrote: “Osafo Marfo has visited Ibrahim Mahama’s cement factory. Alan Kyeremanteng has visited Ibrahim Mahama’s cement factory. Kennedy Agyapong has endorsed Ibrahim Mahama’s cement factory and I know for sure that Nana Akufo Addo will visit the factory very soon.

Young guy, you are on Facebook, a proud NPP footsoldier, Insulting Ibrahim Mahama for 20 Ghana. Young guy, you are on Facebook, a proud NDC footsoldier, Insulting NPP people and hoping that one day NDC will come to power and deal with NPP leaders. #FixYourBrain. If John Mahama wins the election he will be at Akufo Addo’s 81st birthday smiling with Gabby Otchere Darko.



Stop being a footsoldier and a social media “langard”. #mogyimieno”



Mr Ibrahim Mahama, a previous target for vilification by members of the NPP is currently receiving much praise for launching his cement brand, Dzata Cement. Many NPP supporters on social media have encouraged people to patronise his cement and help build Ghanaian businesses.