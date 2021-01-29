Stop mounting unnecessary pressure on president - Anum-Asamankese chief

Barimah Essah Kwasi Mensah III, Anum-Asamankesehene

Groups and residents of the West Akyem municipality have been urged not to mount unnecessary pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as regards the appointment of a Municipal Chief Executive for the area.

Barimah Essah Kwasi Mensah III, the Anum-Asamankesehene, made this call on the back of mounting pressure from residents that the incumbent Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akyem, Seth Oduro-Boadu, should be kicked out.



The chief said that the selection and appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) remains the preserve of the president, and so they should not be seen to be overstepping that role just to satisfy their preferences.



“We are convinced that the President would appoint an MCE who shares in his vision and has a proven track record of competence to represent him to deliver on his national agenda,” he stressed.



Barima Mensah III explained that the allegations that the current MCE’s working relationship with them is one of insubordination and disregard for traditional authorities were false and unsubstantiated.

“We strongly believe that the MCE has been wrongly targeted in his quest to unite both traditional authorities at Asamankese through active participation in the local governance process,” he explained.



He, therefore, appealed to them to allow the laid down processes to work, hopeful that they will all lend support to whoever is appointed for the office.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked all MMDCEs to remain at post even as he starts his second and last term in office as president.