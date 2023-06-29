0
Strengthen tolerance for peaceful coexistence – Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih

Hafiz Bin Salih Sd Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Muslims in the Upper West Region have observed this year’s Eid-ul-Adha with a call on them to be guided by the principles of Islam. The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih who addressed the congregation at the Jubilee Park in Wa urged the worshippers to live above reproach and continue to coexist peacefully for the development of the region.

GBC’S Sualah Abdul-wahab reports that Alhaji Yahaya Ahamadu Nanjo, the Imam of the Wa Central Mosque led the two-raka-at prayer at the Jubilee Park.

Hundreds of the worshippers dressed in white attire signifying their gratitude to Allah for His mercies.

The overlord of the Waala traditional area Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo was among the worshippers. Upper West Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin Salih congratulated the Muslims on the celebration of the important festival.

The Regional Minister said the peace in Ghana cannot be taken for granted and urged all to protect it.

The Imam of the Wa Central Mosque Alhaj Yahaya Ahmadu Nanjo entreated the youth to desist from engaging in lawlessness and support the Authority to fight crime.

He prayed for peace and prosperity in Ghana as well as Burkina Faso and other countries battling with activities of terrorism.

