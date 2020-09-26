Successful attacks by Western Togoland Group was spiritual - Group

Some 30 members of the group have been arrested

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Concerned Citizens of Western Togoland Mr. Daniel Yevuga has posited that the successful attacks by the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) which occurred at dawn of Friday 25 September 2020 was attributed to spiritual forces.

Speaking exclusively on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, Mr Yevuga noted that there have been reports that the attackers have been trained but ”so far as we are concerned as a group, we know that there have been no training in terms of security”.



What he has observed he disclosed is that there is historical, background on Western Togoland since the era of their forefathers.



”There are spiritually strong and there were no holding guns and cutlasses,” he added.



He insisted the attackers could be using spiritual strength to carry out their activities.



A group of armed men in the early hours of Friday forcibly took some police stations in the Volta Region, overpowered the police officers, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.

The group numbering about 50 reportedly made of locals from Mepe, Aveyime, Battor, and surrounding communities, were later chanting war songs and jubilating their successful operations.



Some 31 persons were arrested in the process but Daniel Yevuga says the arrest and prosecution will not solve the problem.



He, therefore, wants the government to come with them at the negotiation table to engage leaders of the groups.



He said the security services and the government should sit and engage the groups because they have reached a point of no return.



