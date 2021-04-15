Support PWDs advocate for their right - Federation of Disability

The call was made at the group's first general meeting of the year in Sunyani

The Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) Organization have called on the media and stakeholders to support the Disability Right Network (DRN) in advocating for the rights of Persons with Disability (PWDs).

Madam Sirina Mahamadu, the Regional Representative of the GFD, said fighting for the rights of those with disability would motivate the members to have confidence and self-respect in all endeavours.



Speaking at the group`s first general meeting of the year in Sunyani, Madam Mahamadu was of the view that a common platform should be provided to reach out to all PWDs even at the deprived communities to share information on DRN and other disability issues.



She said PWDs would be educated by the Network to know their rights and all available opportunities in the society that could be of benefit to improve their livelihood.



Madam Mahamadu said the network would provide information to sensitize all categories of PWDs on government policies and programs that concerned disability.



The purpose of the network, she stated, was not only to advocate for an inclusive society of PWDs and adoption of standard procedures in mainstreaming disability issues into national policies, but also to formulate proposals that sought to facilitate international cooperation for members.



Madam Mahamadu said the Association was trying to acquire a vehicle to enable them reach out to members in the remote areas, to help know their challenges and find solutions to them.

Mr. Raphael Godslove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Foundation (GLoMeF), told the GNA that disability right advocacy was a shared responsibility and expressed his readiness to collaborate with the PWDs to champion the course.



He said GLoMeF was a human right advocacy organization and was optimistic to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the PWDs to solicit funds for the activities to promote their right of inclusion in national and social activities.



Mr. Ahenu said GLoMeF was facilitating the implementation of an entrepreneurial skills training to enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of vulnerable women in the Sunyani Municipality including the PWDs.



He added that the skill training dubbed “Women Empowerment and Enterprise Development” was a five-month project to empower over 500 women.



The training includes mushroom farming and soap preparation aimed at building the capacity of persons with disability for job opportunities to help improve their economic standards, he said.